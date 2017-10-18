× Show Info: October 18, 2017

Gervasi Vineyard

With an expanded menu and full bar service, you’re sure to find something you’ll enjoy!

1700 55th Street NE

Canton, OH 44721

330.497.1000

www.gervasivineyard.com

LIFE Dementia Friendly Community Center

From the outside, it looks like an ordinary church, but step inside and you’ll see something very special happening! Every Tuesday and Thursday there’s music, laughter, confusion, tears, and more smiles than you can count!

591 Ferndale Avenue

Vermilion, OH 44089

Life.dementia@gmail.com

440-967-5104

Waitress The Musical

We’re back in New York with the cast of Waitress!

http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Dessert n a Jar

The best way to end a good dinner is with something sweet! Kat Loveland made that a whole lot easier!

https://www.facebook.com/Desserts-N-a-Jar-ashtabula-ohio-by-Kat-loveland-114709852592089/

Timeless By Design

Ready to update the artwork in your home? A local company is making it easy to makeover your walls!

286 West Greenwich Road

Seville, OH 44273

www.HomeFarmGoods.com

Infinity Windows Cleveland

You wouldn’t believe how much new windows can update the whole look of your home!

www.infinitywindowscleveland.com