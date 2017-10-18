Show Info: October 18, 2017
Gervasi Vineyard
With an expanded menu and full bar service, you’re sure to find something you’ll enjoy!
1700 55th Street NE
Canton, OH 44721
330.497.1000
www.gervasivineyard.com
LIFE Dementia Friendly Community Center
From the outside, it looks like an ordinary church, but step inside and you’ll see something very special happening! Every Tuesday and Thursday there’s music, laughter, confusion, tears, and more smiles than you can count!
591 Ferndale Avenue
Vermilion, OH 44089
Life.dementia@gmail.com
440-967-5104
Waitress The Musical
We’re back in New York with the cast of Waitress!
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress
Dessert n a Jar
The best way to end a good dinner is with something sweet! Kat Loveland made that a whole lot easier!
https://www.facebook.com/Desserts-N-a-Jar-ashtabula-ohio-by-Kat-loveland-114709852592089/
Timeless By Design
Ready to update the artwork in your home? A local company is making it easy to makeover your walls!
286 West Greenwich Road
Seville, OH 44273
www.HomeFarmGoods.com
Infinity Windows Cleveland
You wouldn’t believe how much new windows can update the whole look of your home!
www.infinitywindowscleveland.com