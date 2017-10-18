Instagram user having ‘extremely alarming’ Instagram conversations with area children

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Police in Port Clinton are warning parents about a Instagram user having inappropriate conversations with several young children in the area.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, a school resource officer was made aware of a situation where an individual using the screen name “cry_baby_cryyy” was communicating through Instagram with multiple young people from the area.

The children initially thought the person was another child, until he revealed in conversations that he is an adult male.

“The conversations that this person had with these children was extremely alarming, and this incident will be thoroughly investigated by law enforcement,” the post states.

Many of the parents of children involved didn’t know their child was on Instagram, the post states.

Police ask parents to check their electronic devices and social media accounts.