× Ohio airman AWOL for nearly 40 years found in Florida

SANFORD, FL – An Ohio airman who went AWOL nearly 40 years ago, was found living in Florida under a different name.

Investigators tell CNN affiliate WFTV, 64-year-old Jeffrey Michels was arrested last Thursday on charges of desertion.

According to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons website, the East Liverpool native, never reported for duty at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota on July 6, 1977.

Investigators say just last week, they found him living in Sanford, Florida going by the name Jeffrey Lantz. They say he has a wife and children and even opened his own construction business under this fake name.

Records show he used his alias in 1998 to get his business license in the state of Florida, and also used it to buy his home.

Michels is currently in the custody of The United States Air Force.