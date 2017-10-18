Missing: Terry Shepherd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Terry Shepherd, 50, hasn't been seen in more than 17 years.

Terry is 5'9" tall and has scars on his face and forehead from surgeries. He also is epileptic.

Terry was last seen when his brother dropped him off at the intersection of Triplett and South Arlington in Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2530.

