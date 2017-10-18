Cavs, pediatric cancer ‘warriors’ take to the runway for “Big Shots and Little Stars”

CLEVELAND – Quicken Loans Arena has become a wonderland for the evening Tuesday, all in honor of a special group of children.

Over 40 pediatric cancer survivors and current cancer-fighters are the honored guests at the annual “Big Shots and Little Stars” fundraiser. This year, the theme for the evening is Alice in Wonderland. The evening is held to benefit Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The highlight of the evening every year is the fashion show, which features Cavs players paired with the kids taking a stroll down the runway.