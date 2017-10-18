Special Halloween party for children at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--A very special Halloween party was held this morning for children at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

The Spirit of Children Halloween party was complete with costumes, decorations and other fun activities.

UH says Spirit of Children's mission is to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families by helping them experience the joy of Halloween, while providing year-round funding to partner hospitals.

University Hospitals says last year, Spirit of Children raised $121,864 for UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.