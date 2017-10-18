I TEAM: deadly self-defense shooting caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a deadly shooting that happened after a confrontation on an RTA bus.

Wednesday, Abdul Rahman, the gunman, walked out of court with probation for a gun charge. Earlier, a grand jury did not indict him for murder.

The shooting happened this summer on Cleveland’s east side. Video shows Rahman riding an RTA bus. Then a young man starts challenging him, saying, "Come on. Get off the bus. Come on. Put up your fists, man.” Rahman then pulls a gun and waves it, and the other guy backs away.

Twenty seconds later, the bus stops and three people bully Rahman off the bus, saying, "Get your --- off the bus. Move it. Go. Off the bus."

As Rahman gets off the bus it appears he pulls his gun again, and the people at the doorway back off. But then, they start to follow him aggressively. Moments later you hear a gunshot, and you see a man collapse. Andrew Easley died.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors took the case to a grand jury. But Rahman only got indicted for weapons charges. He should not have had a gun because he was convicted of robbery way back in 1973.

He recently told the I TEAM, he fired the shot in self-defense. And in court he told the judge at sentencing, "I'm sorry for everything that happened."

Judge Nancy Fuerst pointed out she could only punish him for the gun and not the killing. She put Rahman on probation for two years.

Rahman made a living as a professional boxer for a while, and in the 80’s he even fought Mike Tyson.