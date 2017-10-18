Howlin’ Great Healthy Halloween Snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's hard to eat healthy on Halloween, but according to Akron Children's Hospital Dietitian Danielle Dimengo, there are some tricks to help you cut down on the amount of sugar you or your child might eat.

'Don't send your kids trick-or-treating on an empty stomach' is just one of the great tips Danielle shared with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and make sure their treat bag is an appropriate size for their age -- 6 year old children don't need garbage size bags!

Danielle also did a lot of research and found some clever and creative recipes that you can make for a classroom Halloween party or at home for the family. Danielle's picks:

Clementine pumpkin recipe click here

Skeleton veggie tray and mummy pizzas click here

Apple peanut butter teeth click here

Hard boiled spider eggs click here

Chickpea Buckeyes click here

To learn more about Danielle Dimengo and her work work at Akron Children's Hospital click here.