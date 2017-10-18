Former Howard Stern sidekick promises to call each ticket holder after cancelling Akron show

AKRON, Ohio — Former Howard Stern sidekick Artie Lange said he has cancelled only about 8 shows in his 30 year comedy career. His show in Akron this past weekend was one of them.

Lange was scheduled to perform at the Goodyear Theater this past Saturday. The show went on with local comedians Ricky Melton, Mike Polk Jr., and others.

Lange posted a video on Facebook Tuesday apologizing to the “wonderful people of Akron & Cleveland” and promising to call every ticket holder.

“I apologize in all seriousness for not making the gig,” Lange said. “I could tell you what really happened, but you’re going to speculate.”

Lange has a history of heroin use.

“I could tell you my whole family died and I had to go to the wake, you’re going to say ‘No Art, you were on heroin,'” he said.

“The real issue is the fact that I let you guys down,” Lange said.

Artie promised to work with the promoter to contact each ticket holder and find out what he can do to pay everyone back.

“If Ricky does not have your phone number, email him a number that I can use because what I’m going to do is over the next two weeks… I’m going to call you all. So look out,” he said.

“You can bust my balls all you want. Fat jokes. Whatever,” he said.

He promised to send autographed pictures, offered up free tickets and a meet-and-greet to this weekend’s show in Pittsburgh, and said he’d sign whatever fans send him.

“The real reason was a diabetes situation,” Lange said in the video while smoking a cigarette. “My blood sugar was higher than Babe Ruth’s lifetime slugging percentage and the doctor could not have let me get on a plane without signing a legal document.”

“I made it to fifty,” he said. “Because of how sweet you all are I want to live a long time. I’m going to call you all.”

Lange said he will be putting on another show in Akron within the next year.

“You’re like family to me,” Lange said. “I love you.”