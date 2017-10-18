Elyria police believe string of violent crimes are connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA - It's video from two angles.

But it shows one terrible and violent crime.

Elyria police say the victim, driving a blue 2006 Cadillac, pulled into the back of Bailey's Bar and Grill on River Road Sunday night.

Angle one shows the suspect's van pulling into the parking lot and one man getting out of the van pretending to be on the phone and casually walking up to the car.

He then lunges at the driver door.

“Approaches the vehicle, then displays a handgun and forcefully removes the individual from the vehicle and then took the vehicle." Elyria Police Spokesman Captain Christopher Costantino said.

Angle two shows the violence of the attack.

The suspect slapped the driver and pointed the gun at him before forcibly throwing the man out of the car.

This is the latest incident in a string of violent robberies that police say are connected.

They started in September. Police believe this same group is responsible for at least three home invasions, including one at mobile home park on Rhode Island Avenue, where the victims had money and jewelry taken and were beaten.

“He actually forcefully took a ring off her finger. And after taking the jewelry and money, he escorted her back to the back bedroom where he boyfriend was with the second individual the boyfriend had been pistol whipped." Costantino said.

Captain Costantino tells Fox 8 that police are hoping that someone can identify the suspect in the video. All of the victims were targeted and the suspect and his group appear to have no fear in what they're doing.

Even with warnings of video surveillance in the parking lot, and at least three innocent bystanders in the parking lot within five feet of the car, the suspect still pulled a gun and robbed and beat the victim and stole the car.

Costantino says criminals like this are extremely dangerous

“They have no problem using force, even unprovoked, to get what they want to send a very strong message to these individuals to show that they mean business." He said.

The blue 2006 Cadillac is still missing. Police say the license tag is GUM6225.

Costantino says the suspects should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information that could help crack this case, please call Elyria police.