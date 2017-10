CLEVELAND– Browns Coach Hue Jackson has announced that DeShone Kizer will be the starting quarterback when the Browns take on the Titans in Cleveland this Sunday.

Hue Jackson names DeShone Kizer starting QB 📰 » https://t.co/y3yMbt1jVV pic.twitter.com/FZXjQxTS5z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2017

Kevin Hogan was starting quarterback last Sunday in what became the Browns 16th loss in a row on the road.

The Browns are 0-6.