CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crash on Interstate 90 eastbound is causing big back-ups on all major surrounding highways.

Fox 8's Patty Harken reports that the crash happened on I-90 eastbound before Carnegie.

Interstate 71 is backed up before West 25th Street. Interstate 77 is also seeing big delays.

The accident on 90E has been moved to Carnegie exit. Right lane blocked. 71/77/90 all seeing delays because of this. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 18, 2017

