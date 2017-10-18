Bedford officer foils attempted quadruple car theft

BEDFORD — An attempt to steal cars from Audi of Bedford failed after an auxiliary officer reported seeing about four vehicles leaving a car lot at a high rate of speed early Wednesday morning.

Bedford officers were in the area for an unrelated case, when the auxiliary officer told him he saw the vehicles leaving the lot a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday. A grey Audi was found a short time later on Center Road near Leyton. The car was abandoned and running.

A police report also states a male was seen exiting a white Audi SUV and jumped into another vehicle.

Officers responded to Audi of Bedford and found a pried open key dropbox with nothing inside.

The two vehicles were returned to the lot for processing.