‘Are you lying?!’ Man proposes to girlfriend at apple farm — and her reaction is priceless!

CHESTERLAND, Ohio -- For many, the goal of proposing is to take the bride by surprise.

It's safe to say that's exactly what happened for one local couple.

Randy Wente proposed to his now-fiance, Miranda McCallion at Patterson's Fruit Farm Sunday -- and she had quite the reaction.

The good news is? She said yes. The bad news? The ring didn't fit. But they'll get it sized.

They're planning to marry next year.

McCallion posted the video to her Facebook page, and it's gotten over 45,000 likes and 92,439 shares.