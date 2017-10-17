Woman accused of swindling $45K from non-profit Cleveland Beer Week group

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman is facing new charges for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Cleveland Beer Week organization.

The group’s website shows it is a non-profit group that helps promote the craft beer industry.

Court records show Christine Montague has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor on five charges. They include aggravated theft, forgery and tampering with records.

Records show Montague was employed by Cleveland Beer Week, but she is accused of swindling nearly $45,000 over a number of years.

Montague had been indicted earlier on theft and forgery charges, but that case was dropped. Now, more charges have been added.

We went to her address listed on court records, but she wasn’t there.

Cleveland Beer Week also donates to a scholarship fund set up by WMJI radio personality Jimmy Malone. He says over the years the group has donated more than $100,000.