CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are big back-ups on Interstate 90 eastbound due to a two-car crash.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports that one person was taken in a hospital.

The crash happened at Interstate 90 eastbound past the Columbia entrance. Most of Interstate 90 is blocked with emergency crews, with the right eastbound lane open.

Traffic is backed up to at least Crocker Park.

