The internet can’t get enough of librarians’ Kardashian spoof

INVERCARGILL, New Zealand — They might be the last group of people you’d think would celebrate the 10th anniversary of the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

But a group of librarians from New Zealand went viral after staging a “totally impromptu, definitely not planned, photo-shoot” parody of the famous family’s “The Hollywood Reporter” cover.

Since it was posted on the library’s Facebook page over the weekend, the “Keeping Up With the Librarians” picture has been shared more than 4,000 times and liked nearly 6,000 times.

Comments on the post have been mostly positive.

“U guys are the sexiest bunch of librarians working in one place,” one person wrote.

“When I grow up, I want to work for the Invercargill Libraries social media team,” another wrote.

One critic wrote, “Haven’t you got something better to do guys? Pathetic in my opinion.”

The library had an epic comeback.

“Promoting our library to a new generation? We don’t think there is much we can do… Unless you think libraries aren’t worth promoting?”

The library said they are looking at using the picture to possibly create a calendar to raise money for the library.