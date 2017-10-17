Show Info: October 17, 2017
The Gust Gallucci Company, Inc
The Italian Sub has ben a favorite in pizza shops and restaurants all over the world, and Jesse Blakely showed us some different ways to make these sandwiches!
6610 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44103
(888) GALLUCCI
http://tasteitaly.com/
Gervasi Vineyard
It’s the total winery experience right here in Northeast Ohio!
1700 55th Street NE
Canton, OH 44721
330.497.1000
www.gervasivineyard.com
Canary Travel
Are you ready to plan your next family vacation? Canary Travel can help!
http://www.canarytravel.com
Old Familiar Ways
Experience the flavors of fall!
312 High Street
Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
https://squareup.com/store/oldfamiliarways
Waitress The Musical
The national tour of “Waitress” kicks off tonight at Playhouse Square!
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates
These classic peanut butter candies can be made in minutes and are always a favorite!
3916 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd
Norton, Ohio
www.bestofgrandpascheesebarn.com
Dr. Marc
Next time you have a health issue, your doctor may recommend better sleep!