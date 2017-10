Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland mayoral race is already a heated one, as councilman Zack Reed attempts to beat out incumbent Frank Jackson.

With the election just a few weeks away, both are campaigning around the clock. FOX 8 photojournalist Ali Ghanbari followed each candidate around for a day. Take a look at a day in the life of Zack Reed, in the video above.

**More on Zack Reed, here**