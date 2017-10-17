One hurt when plane clips tree, crashes in Trumbull County

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was hurt when a plane crashed in Gustavus Township Monday night.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at just before 9:15 a.m.

The plane was making a landing approach to the Gustavus Airport, a privately owned airstrip on Gardner Barclay Road in Gustavus Township. But the plane was too low on approach and hit a tree, forcing the plane down roughly 1/2 mile from the landing strip.

The 71-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His 50-year-old passenger refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

