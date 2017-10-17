× New York City police pursue unusual Brooklyn suspect: a cow

​

NEW YORK — New York City police pursued an unusual suspect — a cow on a Brooklyn soccer field.

The New York Police Department says the cow was spotted at Prospect Park late Tuesday morning.

Chopper video showed the animal wandering around, staring back at people lined up along a fence and occasionally breaking into a jog.

It wasn’t clear where the animal came from, but it was captured a short time later. Previous urban livestock roundups have involved animals that escaped from slaughterhouses.