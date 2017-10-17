New female gorillas now on exhibit with male Mokolo at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Visitors to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo can now meet the facility's newest residents!

Fredrika (Freddy) is 43 and came from Zoo Miami in Miami, Fla. Kebi Moya is 26 and came from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

They join the zoo's long-term resident, Mokolo, who is a 30-year-old silverback gorilla.

The three are just now completing a structured introduction process that ensures the success of the new group. The social structure of the group mirrors gorilla social groups in the wild.

Fredrika and Kebi Moya were introduced to each other and cultivated a bond over several weeks before meeting Mokolo. They are all now successfully bonded!

Now that they are acquainted, they are also now visible to the public.

According to the zoo, gorillas are critically endangered, and fewer than 4,500 Eastern gorillas remain in the world. The zoo is part of a gorilla survival plan, which manages 350 gorillas in 48 zoos.

