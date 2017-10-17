Missing: Kateland Weinmann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kateland Weinmann, 17, was last seen Sept. 22 in Cleveland.

Kateland is 5'2" tall and 128 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white long-sleeved shirt and white tennis shoes with a green hair tie.

Police say she could be with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**