CLEVELAND– The man accused of killing his daughter last year entered several guilty pleas Tuesday morning. He will be sentenced today.

On Sept. 27, 2016, authorities say Jamal Mansour shot his 27-year-old daughter, Tahani Mansour, while she slept in their Rocky River home.

When asked to explain why the father would shoot his own daughter, family members blamed a medical condition; they said Mansour is a diabetic.

