LeBron James will start in Cavaliers home opener

CLEVELAND– LeBron James will start in Tuesday night’s home opener against the Boston Celtics. Coach Ty Lue made it official about an hour and half before tipoff.

The 32-year-old power forward has not missed a season opener in his 15 years in the league.

James has been dealing with a sprained left ankle for more than two weeks.

He took part in some shooting drills Tuesday morning at the team’s practice facility. James did not speak with the media, but Dwyane Wade did. He said the Cavaliers would be prepared for either scenario.

Tipoff of the Eastern Conference Finals rematch is at 8 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

