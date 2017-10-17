× LeBron James still listed as questionable for home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James is still listed as questionable for tonight’s home opener against the Boston Celtics.

James didn’t comment at today’s shoot-around, which is rare.

James has been slowed by a sprained left ankle for more than two weeks and it’s still not known whether he’ll be on the floor when the Cavaliers take on the Celtics and Kyrie Irving, who asked to be traded by Cleveland this summer.

Following Monday’s practice, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said “I really don’t know” when asked if James will play.

James tweeted Monday night:

Hopefully I can be Ready to get it going tomorrow night. So excited to have one of the greatest guys on and off the court with us. #TheLand https://t.co/BkBG9bv34I — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 17, 2017

James has never missed an opener in his NBA career.

