LeBron James still listed as questionable for home opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James is still listed as questionable for tonight’s home opener against the Boston Celtics.
James didn’t comment at today’s shoot-around, which is rare.
James has been slowed by a sprained left ankle for more than two weeks and it’s still not known whether he’ll be on the floor when the Cavaliers take on the Celtics and Kyrie Irving, who asked to be traded by Cleveland this summer.
Following Monday’s practice, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said “I really don’t know” when asked if James will play.
James tweeted Monday night:
James has never missed an opener in his NBA career.
41.499320 -81.694361