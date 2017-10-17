× Kyrie Irving tries to explain Boston is ‘real, live sports city’ comment

CLEVELAND- Just hours before Kyrie Irving takes on his former team in the first game of the season, he addressed the comment he made about Boston being a “real, live sports city.”

“I was talking about going into, driving into Boston. You know, when I’m actually on the highway, driving into Boston — the newness and the new environment of going into that city is something different for me.

“…It turned into a comparison of me comparing Boston to Cleveland; it wasn’t anything like that. A real, live sports city is anything that you want it to be.. for me, it was me driving in and thinking, ‘I’m in a real, live sports city,’ something that I’ve kind of witnessed from afar that I didn’t really know about until I actually got a chance to be in Boston and see what the fans are like; that was exciting for me.”

The “real grown up” Kyrie Irving gives another non-explanation of his “real, live sports city” comment comparing Boston to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/yyiDmi6fNn — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) October 17, 2017

Last week, Irving, who asked to be traded out of Cleveland and wound up with the Celtics this summer after three straight NBA Finals trips with LeBron James and the Cavaliers, said he sees “a vast difference” between the cities.

