Fox Recipe Box: Olive Garden’s Fettucine Alfredo

CLEVELAND, Oh -- In honor of National Pasta Day, Ryan Watts from the Olive Garden Restaurant located in Beachwood shared one of the restaurant's most popular recipes with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

After learning how to make Fettucine Alfredo, Wayne then got a lesson in how to build a 'pasta bar' - Olive Garde style.

Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients:

3 oz wt butter

1 TBSP Garlic

2 TBSP All Purpose Flour

1 1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated

Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.

Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4