Cavaliers narrowly beat Celtics in season opener, 102-99

CLEVELAND– LeBron James kept his streak alive and did not miss his 15th season opener, despite concerns about his sprained ankle.

The new-look Cavs started a lineup of James, Kevin Love, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.

As expected, Cleveland fans greeted former Cavalier Kyrie Irving with boos. But the big story line from the match-up was the gruesome injury to Gordon Hayward’s lower leg. The first timeout game early as the Celtic was carted away on a stretcher.

It took some time before the excitement returned to The Q.

In the first quarter, LeBron had 4 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 block as Cleveland led, 29-19.

New Cavaliers Crowder and Rose added 11 and 8 points, respectively, in the first half.

The Cavs tried a variety of lineups, but struggled in the third quarter. They shot only 42 percent from the floor. Thanks to a Rose buzzer-beater, the Cavaliers stayed narrowly ahead of the Celtics after three.

With less than 5 minutes in the game, Cleveland had 17 turnovers and the Celtics took over the lead. The Cavs defense still had a little gas in the tank, helping them get the victory, 102-99.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here