Cavaliers fans boo Kyrie Irving during introductions

CLEVELAND– There are no warm welcomes at The Q.

Kyrie Irving returned to Quicken Loans Arena for the first time since his trade to the Celtics this summer.

When Irving in his new, green No. 11 jersey was introduced, Cavaliers fans booed. They also jeered another new Celtic, Gordon Hayward.

LeBron James quickly high-fived Irving prior to tipoff.

The booing continued each time Irving took possession of the ball.

In interviews since his departure, Irving has skirted around any issues with James and said the trade was part of achieving his own personal happiness.

But comments like calling Boston “a real, live sports city,” didn’t sit well with Clevelanders.

Irving was drafted by the Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft and was the team’s star before LeBron’s return from Miami. He secured his place in Cavaliers history with “The Shot” in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

