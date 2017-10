CLEVELAND– With the start of a new season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are spreading a message of unity.

They debuted a clip Tuesday night before the home opener against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

The video includes Cavs players, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, and members of the Cleveland Division of Police.

“In sports, it doesn’t matter where you came from,” LeBron James said in the video.

In sports, we are in this together.

Together, we begin a new season of Cavaliers basketball.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/Tx7WVZH8Wa — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 17, 2017

