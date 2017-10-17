× Boy falls into deep sleep for 11 days, baffling doctors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 7-year-old Kentucky boy fell into a deep, 11-day sleep and doctors can’t explain why, WDRB reports.

Amy Shaw said she and her son Wyatt were at a wedding and Wyatt was the life of the party.

After the wedding, she expected the 7-year-old to be tired, but couldn’t have expected what happened next.

Wyatt fell asleep and wouldn’t wake up for 11 days. He has been a patient at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville since the first week of October.

Medication usually used to treat seizures woke the boy up, but doctors are still stumped, as every test on Wyatt came back clear.

“[The doctors] said, ‘We’ll probably never know, but we’re just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,'” Shaw said.

Wyatt is having trouble walking and talking but seems to be improving, according to WDRB.