Bay Village police investigating after man pulls over 17-year-old girl, claims to be officer

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio- Bay Village police are investigating after a man who presented himself as a police officer pulled over a 17-year-old girl.

Police say it happened Oct. 6 on Rexford Avenue near Aberdeen Road in Bay Village at around 11:20 p.m.

The man followed the teen for a short distance before pulling her over.

He continually shined his flashlight in her face and requested her driver’s license and proof of insurance.

Police say the teen was told she was pulled over for “going left of center” and was asked if she “had done anything bad or suspicious” earlier in the evening. The subject never provided his name or the agency with which he was employed.

As of Oct. 12, Bay Village police say they have not been able to verify if the man is employed or associated with any law enforcement agency.

The person in question was described as a white male with brown hair; he is possibly over 6′ tall. It’s believed he was in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a dark blue or black uniform shirt, but displayed no badge, no name tag, or patches.

He was driving a dark-colored SUV which had a single blue flashing light. The light was located on the roof of the vehicle, on the driver’s side. The vehicle did not have (or did not use) a spotlight, visor light or grill lights.

Police ask anyone with a similar incident or with information which would assist in this investigation, to please contact Detective Kevin Krolkosky at (440) 899-3485 or kkrolkosky@cityofbayvillage.com

The Bay Village Police Department says if anyone being pulled over by a police officer in that city is not sure if the officer is legitimate, please call (440) 871-1234, and begin driving toward the police department at 28000 Wolf Road.

A police dispatcher will be able to verify who is stopping you.