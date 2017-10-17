Battlefield Cross marker back in place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio-- A Battlefield Cross marker which was removed from the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, has been returned.

Veterans say the marker, made up of a helmet, a rifle and a pair of boots, is one of the most powerful tributes that can be paid to servicemen and women.

But, some veterans were outraged when they learned that the Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs the cemetery, had removed a Battlefield Cross because of a complaint that it included the depiction of a realistic-looking gun.

On Monday, FOX 8 spoke with the administrator of the cemetery, who told us that the removal of the marker was as a result of "guidance" from Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington. The policy applies to all cemeteries operated by Veterans Affairs.

Then, on Tuesday, we received the following statement from National Cemetery Administration Public Affairs Officer Jessica Schiefer.

"The monument at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery was removed due to a regrettable misinterpretation of policy guidance regarding the acceptance of new monuments that depict weaponry. It has since been returned to its original location. VA will continue to honor Veterans and their families with final resting places in national shrines and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice to our Nation."

