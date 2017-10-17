× A tribute to Kyrie Irving? Cavs reportedly honoring former player at tonight’s home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are set to take on the Boston Celtics in the season opener at Quicken Loans Arena tonight.

Many fans are fired up, not just about the game — but about how the Cavs may honor Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs reportedly are planning to honor the former Cav, now Celtic, with a tribute video.

Irving had a bit of a bad break-up with the Cavs earlier this year, and many have not forgiven him for a comment stating Boston is “a real live sports city.”

However, Irving did make the game winning three-point shot in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year that won the Cavs the title.

