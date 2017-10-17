Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

A tribute to Kyrie Irving? Cavs reportedly honoring former player at tonight’s home opener

Posted 8:05 am, October 17, 2017, by

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics after his press conference at TD Garden on September 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are set to take on the Boston Celtics in the season opener at Quicken Loans Arena tonight.

Many fans are fired up, not just about the game — but about how the Cavs may honor Kyrie Irving. 

The Cavs reportedly are planning to honor the former Cav, now Celtic, with a tribute video.

Irving had a bit of a bad break-up with the Cavs earlier this year, and many have not forgiven him for a comment stating Boston is “a real live sports city.”

However, Irving did make the game winning three-point shot in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year that won the Cavs the title.

Continuing coverage here.