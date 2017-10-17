A new predictor of breast cancer risk: Breast density

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- When should a woman start getting an annual mammogram? Why do women with dense breasts need to be especially careful when getting screened for breast cancer?

Dr. Laura Shepardson is a radiologist with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and she explained to Fox 8's Kristi Capel why it's so important for a woman to not only know their risk factors for breast cancer, but also to know the density of their breast tissue.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Fox 8 is working with the Cleveland Clinic on a special series of segments helping women learn about new diagnostic tools and breakthroughs in the treatment of breast cancer.

