‘A beacon of hope’: Pregnant woman survives Vegas massacre to give birth 2 days later

LAS VEGAS — When the Las Vegas shooter opened fire on the crowd at a Jason Aldean concert Oct. 1, one couple escaped with not two lives — but three.

WJZY reports that Markie Coffer, who was pregnant at the time, and her boyfriend, Travis Matheson, were attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival that day.

When the gunfire started, they fled to a local hospital.

Just two days later, their baby, Wyatt, was delivered safe and sound.

Now, photos taken of baby Wyatt by a Las Vegas-based photographer are going viral because of what they represent.

MBF Photography conducted the shoot. In a post on Facebook, MBF said Wyatt is “our Vegas Strong baby.”

“He is a beacon of hope,” the post says. “We feel so fortunate to have met both Wyatt and his parents. Thank you for trusting us to take photos of your beautiful baby boy. He is our Vegas Strong baby. #VEGASSTRONG #PRAYFORVEGAS”

