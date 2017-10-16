Woman injured in high-speed police chase reaches settlement with Euclid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - What started out as a routine traffic stop ended with a woman injured after a high-speed police chase back on March 28th, 2013, in the city of Euclid.

"The officer got suspicious of this vehicle after the vehicle turned around and went up Euclid. So he decided to stop the car and when he decided to do that, it took off," said Terry Gilbert, attorney.

Gilbert represents the woman who was hurt, Regina Hardesty of Wickliffe.

Gilbert says the police officer initiated the chase, which hit speeds of 100 miles per hour, during heavy traffic on Euclid Avenue.

"Regina Hardesty was a teacher. She was on her way back from teaching and all of sudden she was whacked and hit and she suffered greatly from it," said Gilbert.

Hardesty is still recovering from the crash.

Friday, the city of Euclid reached a $675,000 settlement with her.

"The officer did not get permission, the officer did not use his lights and sirens in the duration of the pursuit warning people that this is happening," said Gilbert.

Gilbert says the police officer was later reprimanded for failing to end the chase.

He believes this case sends a strong message about police pursuits without adequate justification.

"Good policing sometimes is to be restrained and not be aggressive. Lives can be saved that way," said Gilbert.​