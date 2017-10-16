Police and fire respond to attempted smash and grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When a van came crashing into a LoanMax store early this morning, police responded along with fire and EMS. That's because it was called in as a car accident.

But when officers arrived at W. 117th St. and Lorain Ave. around 3:50 p.m., they realized it was an attempted smash and grab.

The minivan was used to break into the store. When officers and firefighters arrived, the minivan was still in the store but the would-be thieves got away. The ATM was still in the store as well.