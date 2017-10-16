Parma police now have drone to help fight crime: I-Team

PARMA, Ohio- The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned yet another local police agency has bought a drone to help fight crime and help police in searches.

Parma Police now have a drone.

Meantime, Cleveland Police have two drones. One was used a week ago as officers were looking for a man shooting at police.

And state BCI agents also used a drone weeks ago in the investigation into gunfire at a Willoughby Hills car dealership that left a suspect and two officers hurt.

For police departments, drones give officers new technology to get aerial views of crime scenes or a different look at an area while searching for people.

Parma has not yet used the drone handling a case. Cleveland Police say two detectives have been trained, but the use of the drone is in its “infancy.” But the number of eyes in the sky for law enforcement is growing.