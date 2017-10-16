Reward being offered for info leading to arrest of man wanted in murder, rape of 13-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT, Ohio -- A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, 13 months, died after being found Oct. 7 with blunt force trauma to the head and trunk. She was to be laid to rest Monday.

The Conneaut Law Director's Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Dale Gurto, 37, in Sereniti's murder and rape. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the baby's mother.

Gurto is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a deformed right ear and a misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm. He has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Gurto's whereabouts is asked to call the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440. The tip line accepts anonymous calls at 440-593-7423. Or contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" and tip to 84711.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Continuing coverage on this story here