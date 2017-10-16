Missing: Dominic McWilliams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dominic McWilliams, 13, was last seen Sept. 22 in Akron.

Dominic is 5'2" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

He is a student at Hyre Middle School but is known to hang out on the east side of Akron around Joy Park and Wilbeth-Arlington homes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2530

