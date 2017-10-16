Make your own Halloween costume out of a cardboard box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- That's Fox 8's Kristi Capel inside the Barbie Box Costume and she's standing next to a dinosaur, an airplane, a spaghetti take out box and a roller coaster ride costume. All of these creative Halloween costume ideas were made out of simple cardboard boxes from the folks at Two Men and A Truck moving company.

Jessica Chapman is a marketing specialist with Two Men and A Truck and she explained to Kristi how easy it is to make these fun costumes at home. She also shared the directions and they are listed below.

To learn more about Two Men and A Truck moving company please click here.