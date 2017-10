CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians‘ Jason Kipnis will thank fans today with a shoe toss and other equipment giveaway.

Kipnis tweeted last week he wished it was “off a parade float,” however.

Wish it was off a parade float but the show must go on…. Shoe Toss and other giveaways will be Monday at 11:30am! Hope to see you there! — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) October 13, 2017

Last year, he gave away 11 pairs of cleats to fans, along with hats and gloves.

No. 22 also signed things for fans to thank them for their support.

The giveaway will be at 11:30 a.m. outside the players’ parking lot at Progressive Field.

