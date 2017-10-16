I TEAM: new fallout from popped locks video at county jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained a report from a state jail inspector sparked by video of inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail apparently able to pop the locks of their own cells using potato chip bags. The FOX 8 I TEAM first revealed that video months ago.

Corrections officers raised a series of concerns about their safety and locks. They said some inmates could also pop locks using spoons.

The state Department of Corrections found “no sufficient evidence” of the problem.

The county has said it inspected locks and made repairs where needed.

Corrections officers also have raised issues concerning the number of prisoners a guard must watch over in a given area. The state found staffing assignments fall within standards, and at times, short-staffing has occurred due to a large number of corrections officers calling off sick.

Nonetheless, corrections officers take issue with the state report claiming it was influenced by jail administrators.

The union for the officers has offered to pay to have a jail inspection done by an outside agency or contractor.