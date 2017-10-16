× FNTD Game of the Week #9: Nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.

Week #9 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, and Dan Coughlin for highlights from more than 20 high school football games, across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups for the FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

Polls close Thursday night at 9:00 p.m., and John Telich will announce the winning game on FOX 8 News at 10.

Here are the nominees for Week #9:

A.) #9. EUCLID (7-1) at #6. MENTOR (7-1)



B.) KIRTLAND (8-0) at CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS (7-0)

C.) AKRON BUCHTEL (5-3) at AKRON EAST (7-1)

D.) LORAIN (7-1) at BEDFORD (7-1)

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.