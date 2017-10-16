Crestview High School football game turns into stunning display of patriotism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio-- The Crestview High School football game turned into a stunning display of patriotism on Friday, and it comes with debate raging nationwide over pro-football players standing for the flag.

Crestiview Football Coach Dan Mager says he plans a theme for every home game and last week the theme was to honor veterans.

"I want to do something special every week to help unite the community, " Mager said. "I love my country, and I think sometimes the platform you are given, you need to make the most of it, and I had the opportunity as the head football coach here to do something special."

Cell phone video captured by dozens of Crestview fans including Jim Blaker and Danny Haubiel shows the coach did do something special. The video shows dozens of teenagers, adults, and football players waving flags and singing.

"It just blossomed and it's a night I won't forget," said veteran, Chuck Ritchey. "I had kids I didn't know come up and thank me for my service."

The highlight of the night was something no one expected and it came after the game when dozens of fans, veterans, and players from Crestview and their opponent, New London, gathered in mid-field.

"It's something I will never forget," said Mager.

Crestview Athletic Director Tim Kuhn says everyone was just in awe.

"We had fireworks, the veterans, the flags, and I don't think there was a dry eye here," Mager added.

Crestview Principal Andrew Ditlevson says he is very proud of all his students.

"We have an expression, that it's more than football," Ditlevson said. "And that night it was more than football."