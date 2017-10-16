Charges to be announced in two cold case rapes dating back to 1998, 2002

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities are expected to announce charges in the rapes of two females, dating back to 1998 and 2002.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, there are indictments in two separate cases.

One was a stranger rape in 1998 of a 16-year-old female walking home from school. The second is a stranger rape of a 52-year-old woman in 2002 who was walking after getting off a bus.

The charges will be announced at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

