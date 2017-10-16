Baby Jessica rescued from well 30 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, Texas- It was exactly 30 years ago today that the nation watched as an infant who became known as Baby Jessica was rescued from a well in Texas.

Jessica McClure, who was just 18 months old, fell into the well in Midland in 1987. She spent 58 hours trapped 22-feet below the surface. First responders worked to drill their way down to save her.

Then at 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, networks broadcast images of a paramedic carrying Baby Jessica out of the shaft.

Jessica, now 31, has two children of her own. Back in May, she told PEOPLE, “I had God on my side that day. My life is a miracle.”

She still lives in Midland and works as a special-education teacher’s aide at an local elementary school.