90’s group Bell Biv DeVoe to help kick off 2017-18 Cavs season

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the lineup of festivities for their season opener at home, Tuesday October 17.

The game against the Boston Celtics tips off at 8 p.m. Doors to The Q will open at 6:30 p.m. and fans will be treated to music, entertainment, face painting and sign making. They’ll also be getting opening night t-shirts and light-up bracelets.

The Cavs have a new player introduction video for the Humongotron. The Cavalier Girls dance team, the Scream Team and the Q-Stix drumline will also all be on hand, as will mascots Moondog and Sir C.C.

Billboard Chart toppers Bell Biv DeVoe will perform during halftime.

The NBA, Turner Broadcasting and the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their support of hurricane relief efforts. On Opening Night, fans may go to auctions.nba.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST until October 26th to bid on game worn player jerseys from Opening Night games. All proceeds will benefit One America Appeal.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here